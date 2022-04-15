2022 April 15 12:01

Russian President gives instructions to redirect exports of energy resources to South and East markets

The key infrastructure facilities are to be determined in the near future

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the current situation in the oil and gas sector, via videoconference, and gave instructions to redirect exports of energy resources to the markets of the South and the East as energy supplies to the West will continue going down in the foreseeable future, according to the meeting transcript.



The President believes “it is important to consolidate the trend of the past few years: to redirect our exports gradually to the rapidly growing markets of the South and the East”.



“To achieve this, we must determine the key infrastructure facilities and start their construction in the near future,” said Vladimir Putin.



Besides, import substitution for oil and gas production equipment requires special attention, according to the President. “It is important for both operating deposits and for developing new fields, including those in the Arctic,” he said.