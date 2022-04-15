2022 April 15 11:07

MABUX: Firm upward evolution continues in Global bunker market on Apr 15

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued firm upward evolution on April 14:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 729.35 (+17.34)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 938.50 (+16.96)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 189.04 (+15.22)



Correlation of MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (digital bunker price benchmark MABUX) on April 14 continued registering significant overcharge of all fuel grades in selected ports: Rotterdam - plus $ 33 (plus $ 51 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $ 98 (plus $ 120), Fujairah - plus $ 90 (plus $ 105) and Houston - plus $ 83 (plus $103). In the 380 HSFO segment, there was a gradual decrease of overcharge ratio in all selected ports.



In the VLSFO market segment, the MABUX MBP/DBP Index also registered overpricing in all four selected ports on April 14, while overcharge margins continued to narrow moderately: Rotterdam - plus $ 79 (versus plus $ 102 the day before), Singapore - plus $ 39 (plus $ 61), Fujairah - plus 51 (plus $71) and Houston - plus $101 (plus $120). On average, the daily overcharge decline was minus 20-22 points.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP/DBP Index, was also in the overcharge area on April 14 in all ports: Rotterdam - plus $118 (plus $141 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $40 (plus $32), Fujairah - plus $120 (plus $119) and Houston - plus $93 (plus $149). In the MGO LS segment, there was still no single dynamics of the MBP / DBP Index: in Rotterdam and Houston, the overcharge levels slightly decreased, while in Singapore and Fujairah, on the contrary, rose.



We expect bunker fuel prices to continue firm upward evolution today: 380 HSFO - plus 8-15 USD / MT, VLSFO - plus 8-15 USD / MT, MGO LS - plus 10-25 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com