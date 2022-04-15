2022 April 15 10:34

Port of Singapore bunker sales in 3M’2022 fell by 12% YoY

LSFO 380 sales fell by 17%

In January-March 2022, bunker sales at the port of Singapore fell by 12%, year-on-year, to 11. 3 million tonnes.



According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 fell by 16.7% to 5.5 million tonnes, MFO 380 fell by 6.6% to 2.8 million tonnes, LSFO 100 rose by 4.5% to 1.47 million tonnes, LSMGO remained fell by 12.3% to 888,400 tonnes, LSFO 180 fell 2 times to 287,400 tonnes, MGO fell 3.1 times to 34,000 tonnes.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 49.83 million tonnes.