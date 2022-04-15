2022 April 15 11:39

ONE offers new solutions to customers amid COVID restriction measures in Shanghai

"The situation in Shanghai has not improved since its last update on 6th April 2022. Trucking remains limited and the terminals are still congested, whilst reefer yard plug capacity remains highly stressed. Hence, there is a possibility that reefer containers cannot be discharged in Shanghai until the situation eases," Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE) said in its media release.



Considering this situation, ONE highly encourages customers to consider a change of destination (COD) to alternative ports to prevent delays and/or damage to your cargo, especially for time-sensitive commodities. For customers who prefer to have their cargo retained on board (ROB) and returned to origin port, this can be arranged as well.



"If you do not COD or ROB your container and it cannot be discharged in Shanghai, your container will be diverted to transshipment ports to be stored in the interim and will be transported to Shanghai once the situation permits," ONE said.



ONE will waive the COD or ROB administration fee for customers who decide to divert their cargo from Shanghai to alternative ports. However, please note that for both cases above there may be additional costs incurred and such costs will be on Consignee’s account and payable upon delivery.