2022 April 15 08:02

Bureau Veritas reduces activities in Russia

Since the beginning of the special operation Russia in Ukraine, Bureau Veritas has been regularly assessing and monitoring its position in Russia, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

As of this date, Bureau Veritas has downsized its business in Russia in the sectors where the company was previously operating i.e. Marine, Aeronautics and Commodities.

In Marine, Bureau Veritas has taken measures to withdraw vessels related to Russian interests from its Register.

In Aeronautics, Bureau Veritas is no longer performing inspections of aircraft operated by Russian companies.

In Commodities, Bureau Veritas has significantly decreased its operations in the Oil and Gas sector.

Bureau Veritas is a €5bn revenue company. Bureau Veritas's Activities in Russia represent less than 1% of the Group revenue.