2022 April 15 12:20

Jan De Nul kicks off turbine installation for very first offshore wind farm in France

Jan De Nul’s Offshore Jack-Up Installation Vessel Vole au vent has kicked off her mission on the Saint-Nazaire Wind Farm project in France. In total, she will transport and install 80 units of 6 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) for the construction of the very first offshore wind farm in French waters. This wind farm will have a total capacity of 480 MW, which equals 20% of the Loire-Atlantique’s electricity consumption needs, according to the company's release.

After 5 weeks of maintenance and project preparations in the port of Ostend in Belgium, the Vole au vent left for Saint-Nazaire, where she arrived on 31 March. From this marshalling harbour, the Vole au vent will load the 6 MW wind turbines and transport them offshore, for installation on top of the Banc de Guérande seabed formation in the northern part of the Bay of Biscay.

In sets of four, the turbines will be loaded on board of the Vole au vent and transported 12 km offshore, where the 1,500-tonnes main crane of the vessel will mount them on top of monopile foundations. The installation of one turbine takes approximately 24 hours, depending on the weather conditions, so each installation trip will take about 5 days. The very last turbine is scheduled to be mounted in Autumn 2022.

The Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm will produce 20% of the French Department Loire-Atlantique’s electricity consumption needs and will contribute to achieving the target of 40% renewable energy by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050 in France.