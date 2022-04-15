2022 April 15 08:17

Crowley expands Tier IV fleet with delivery of powerful, cleaner tug

Crowley has taken delivery of Athena, its fourth and most powerful Tier IV ship assist and harbor escort tugboat, according to the company's release.



The 77-foot Athena provides the agility of its compact size without the sacrifice of power – offering the most bollard pull for a tug under 80 feet in the market. The vessel operates on a pair of Caterpillar Marine 3516 Tier IV-compliant engines, resulting in lower greenhouse gas emissions while achieving a power output of nearly 6,800 horsepower and 96 tons of bollard pull.



Serving the Pacific Northwest out of Puget Sound, Washington, Athena, built by Diversified Marine Inc. and chartered from Brusco Tug & Barge, complies with U.S. EPA Tier IV pollution control technology criteria. The vessel is outfitted with remote monitoring for increased vessel efficiency and data interchange.



Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy.