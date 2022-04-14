2022 April 14 17:44

Thordon Bearings signs multi-vessel supply deal with Maritime Partners

Photo credit: Thordon Bearings



Thordon Bearings says it has signed a multi-vessel supply agreement for a range of water-lubricated and grease-free bearings for installation to several fleet boats under construction at the FMT Shipyard & Repair facility in Louisiana, U.S.A. for workboat owner Maritime Partners.



Twelve twin-screw push boats are scheduled to be delivered from the Louisiana-based yard with equipment that includes RiverTough tailshaft bearings, ThorPlas-Blue rudder bearings with Pucker Seals, ThorPlas-Blue steering linkage bushings, SXL thrust washers, and TG100 tailshaft seals.



Founded in 2015, Maritime Partners owns a fleet of 1,600 inland river vessels operated under bareboat charter. The new vessels, however, will be the company’s first newbuilds to feature a complete portfolio of Thordon technology following the success of individual installations aboard existing tonnage.



With the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) looking to phase out older fuel-guzzling emitters, many workboat owners are renewing their fleets.



Maritime Partners is thought to operate one of the most modern, youngest, and most environmentally efficient fleets across the US inland river network.



While environmental considerations and the reduced OPEX associated with Thordon equipment were obvious deal makers, the determining factor came when Austin Sperry met Thordon Bearings’ Founder and Innovator and discovered he was a recipient of the award given in the name of his great, great grandfather.