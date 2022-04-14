-
2022 April 14 17:39
Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 3M’2022 rose by 19% Y-o-Y
Cargo handling has been growing from the year beginning
In January-March 2022, the port of Kaliningrad handled 2,780,300 tonnes of cargo, up 19%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 15% to 210,100 tonnes including 117,400 tonnes of coal (+34%) and 72,100 tonnes of other cargoes (+12%).
Handling of dry loose cargo rose by 17% to 943,100 tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 23% to 371,100 tonnes, handling of timber dropped by 59% to 10,400 tonnes.
The port also handled 366,100 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+91%) and 540,000 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+51%) including 203,400 tonnes of oil products (+72%), 107,700 tonnes of crude oil (+9%), 220,900 tonnes of food cargo (+74%) and 8,000 tonnes of chemicals (-43%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 26%, year-on-year, to 72,816 TEUs.
In 2021, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10,648,200 tonnes of cargo, up 2%, year-on-year.
The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.
