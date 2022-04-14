2022 April 14 17:14

VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of CSOV duo for Norwind Offshore

Image credit: VARD



VARD, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, is pleased to announce that Norwind Offshore in Norway has declared options for the design and construction of two Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOVs) which was a part of the contracts released in October 2021. The parties have also agreed on new options for two additional vessels.



The new vessels are of VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in close cooperation with the customer. The CSOVs are scheduled for delivery in 1Q 2024 and 2Q 2025. The first vessel will be equipped and delivered by Vard Brattvaag in Norway. The hull will be built by Vard Braila in Romania. The second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.



Norwind Offshore has already two newbuildings under construction at VARD, in addition to the conversion of a Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) which are being converted to a Service Operation Vessel (SOV).