2022 April 14 16:58

Throughput of port Vyborg in 3M’2022 surged by 76% YoY

In January-March 2022, the port of Vyborg handled 234,100 tonnes of cargo (up 76%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo rose two-fold to 224,400 tonnes including 140,900 tonnes of coal and coke (up 3.8 times) and 75,200 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+9%). Handling of other dry bulk cargo rose by 50% to 8,200 tonnes.



Handling of general cargo sank by 77%, year-on-year to 4,800 tonnes. Handling of liquid bulk cargo (chemicals) rose to 4,900 tonnes.



In 2021, the port of Vyborg handled 1,082,800 tonnes of cargo (+60%, year-on-year).



Seaport of Vyborg is located at the intersection of the Intermodal Transport Corridor and Pan-European Transport Corridor that connect the North-West of Russia with the EU countries, the main highway in and out of the port is the Scandinavia Highway.

The Seaport of Vyborg has a permanent border entry point for passengers and cargo. Cargo arrives to the port onboard sea and river vessels, by trucks and by rail.

The total area of the port is 16,2 ha. The company provides transshipping of various kinds of general cargo, dry and liquid bulk (mineral fertilizers, pellets, coal, ore, timber, scrap metal, aluminium hydroxide) and chemical liquid bulk.

The port offers safe storage facilities and has 47 700 m2 of open storage and 3779 m2 of protected storage.

During the summer navigation period the port accommodates passenger vessels.