Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 3M’2022 rose by 2% Y-o-Y

In January-March 2022, the port of Ust-Luga handled 26,074,700 tonnes of cargo, up 2%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 16% to 10,005,900 tonnes including 6,727,200 tonnes of coal and coke (-33%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo increased by 15% to 15,220,700 tonnes including 6,906,600 tonnes of crude oil (+47%) and 8,028,600 tonnes of oil products (-4%).

Handling of general cargo rose to 344,400 tonnes.



In 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 109,377,200 million tonnes of cargo (+7%, year-on-year).

Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.





