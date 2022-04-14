-
2022 April 14 16:34
Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 3M’2022 rose by 2% Y-o-Y
Handling of dry bulk cargo is still growing, coal handling is decreasing
In January-March 2022, the port of Ust-Luga handled 26,074,700 tonnes of cargo, up 2%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 16% to 10,005,900 tonnes including 6,727,200 tonnes of coal and coke (-33%, year-on-year).
Handling of liquid bulk cargo increased by 15% to 15,220,700 tonnes including 6,906,600 tonnes of crude oil (+47%) and 8,028,600 tonnes of oil products (-4%).
Handling of general cargo rose to 344,400 tonnes.
In 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 109,377,200 million tonnes of cargo (+7%, year-on-year).
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
Throughput thou t, 2022
2022 vs 2021
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
26,938.6
25,478.8
26,074.7
102%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
10,013.1
11,923.9
10,005.9
84%
Ore
0.0
48.4
323.1
up
Coal, coke
8,037.7
10049.0
6,727.2
67%
Mineral fertilizers
1,072.6
899.9
2,070.7
up 2.3 times
Other
902.8
926.6
884.9
95%
LOOSE CARGO, including:
0.0
9.2
0.0
down
Other loose cargo
0.0
9.2
0.0
down
TIMBER
143.3
56.6
94.6
167%
GENERAL CARGO including:
14.5
23.9
344.4
up
Ferrous metal
0.0
0.0
302.9
up
Packaged
2.2
1.2
3.8
up 3.2 tims
Other
12.3
22.7
37.8
166%
CONTAINERS
131.5
77.1
54.5
71%
Total teus
14,435
8,313
6,214
75%
including refrigerated containers:
186
73
70
96%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
237.3
191.4
354.7
185%
Ro-Ro
16,398.9
13,196.7
15,220.7
115%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
7,410.0
4,703.7
6,906.6
147%
Crude oil
8,624.0
8,321.1
8,028.6
96%
Oil products
364.9
171.9
285.4
166%
