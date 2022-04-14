-
Finalists announced for the World Hydrogen 2022 Awards
The Sustainable Energy Council (SEC) has today announced the finalists for the World Hydrogen 2022 Awards sponsored by Shell, comprised of 30 extraordinary projects, companies and individuals who are transforming the hydrogen industry, according to the company's release.
The winners will be announced on 9th May 2022 at a ceremony at the Rotterdam Ahoy, as part of the World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition, organised by Sustainable Energy Council in partnership with the Province of Zuid Holland, the City of Rotterdam and the Port of Rotterdam.
The 6 awards categories celebrate the exceptional achievements from companies and individuals who are driving the hydrogen industry forward.
The awards judging panel was made up of the SEC Hydrogen Advisory Board.
The finalists of the World Hydrogen 2022 Awards are:
Green Hydrogen Project Award
SSAB Steel Company, Sweden
Central Coast Hydrogen Food Cluster’s World First Pilot Application of Star Scientific’s HERO® with Mars Food Australia
Neom
Aquaterra Energy, Lhfye and Borr Drilling - Project Haldane
Future Proof Shipping - The FPS Maas Project
Hydrogen Industrial Application Award
Linde and OVAKO first in the world to heat steel with hydrogen
Luxfer Gas Cylinders
ORANGE.BAT
Maersk
Air Products Landmark US $4.5B Louisiana Blue Hydrogen Clean Energy Complex
Future Hydrogen Leader Award
Anne Lyck Smitshuysen, Partner, DynElectro
Randolf Weterings, Electrification and Hydrogen, Port of Rotterdam
Meriem lhammoumi, Senior Project Manager, chez JESA (JV OCP & WORLEY)
Mathijs Groenewegen, Business Development Engineer, bp
Vaitea Cowan, co-founder, Enapter
Port of the Future Award
Port of Rotterdam
Port of Teesside
Port of Valencia
Port of Roenne
Port of Sohar
Hydrogen Transport Award
Air Products Hydrogen for Mobility Business
Everfuel
Joint Initiative for hydrogen Vehicles across Europe (JIVE)
Hyzon Motors
Air Products & Cummins to Accelerate Development & Deployment of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks
Hydrogen Person of the Year Award
Pierre-Etienne Franc, Co-founder and President FiveT Hydrogen, CEO of Hy24
Dr. Eva Ravn Nielsen, Chief Advisor for Hydrogen & Power-to-X, Ramboll
Seifi Ghasemi, CEO & Chairman, Air Products
Adamo Screnci, Board Member - Director, Hydrogen Refueling Solutions (HRS)
Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO, Hydrogen Europe
