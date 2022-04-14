2022 April 14 16:13

Finalists announced for the World Hydrogen 2022 Awards

The Sustainable Energy Council (SEC) has today announced the finalists for the World Hydrogen 2022 Awards sponsored by Shell, comprised of 30 extraordinary projects, companies and individuals who are transforming the hydrogen industry, according to the company's release.



The winners will be announced on 9th May 2022 at a ceremony at the Rotterdam Ahoy, as part of the World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition, organised by Sustainable Energy Council in partnership with the Province of Zuid Holland, the City of Rotterdam and the Port of Rotterdam.



The 6 awards categories celebrate the exceptional achievements from companies and individuals who are driving the hydrogen industry forward.

The awards judging panel was made up of the SEC Hydrogen Advisory Board.

The finalists of the World Hydrogen 2022 Awards are:

Green Hydrogen Project Award

SSAB Steel Company, Sweden

Central Coast Hydrogen Food Cluster’s World First Pilot Application of Star Scientific’s HERO® with Mars Food Australia

Neom

Aquaterra Energy, Lhfye and Borr Drilling - Project Haldane

Future Proof Shipping - The FPS Maas Project

Hydrogen Industrial Application Award

Linde and OVAKO first in the world to heat steel with hydrogen

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

ORANGE.BAT

Maersk

Air Products Landmark US $4.5B Louisiana Blue Hydrogen Clean Energy Complex

Future Hydrogen Leader Award

Anne Lyck Smitshuysen, Partner, DynElectro

Randolf Weterings, Electrification and Hydrogen, Port of Rotterdam

Meriem lhammoumi, Senior Project Manager, chez JESA (JV OCP & WORLEY)

Mathijs Groenewegen, Business Development Engineer, bp

Vaitea Cowan, co-founder, Enapter

Port of the Future Award

Port of Rotterdam

Port of Teesside

Port of Valencia

Port of Roenne

Port of Sohar

Hydrogen Transport Award

Air Products Hydrogen for Mobility Business

Everfuel

Joint Initiative for hydrogen Vehicles across Europe (JIVE)

Hyzon Motors

Air Products & Cummins to Accelerate Development & Deployment of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

Hydrogen Person of the Year Award

Pierre-Etienne Franc, Co-founder and President FiveT Hydrogen, CEO of Hy24

Dr. Eva Ravn Nielsen, Chief Advisor for Hydrogen & Power-to-X, Ramboll

Seifi Ghasemi, CEO & Chairman, Air Products

Adamo Screnci, Board Member - Director, Hydrogen Refueling Solutions (HRS)

Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO, Hydrogen Europe