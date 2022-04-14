2022 April 14 14:34

ABS grants AIP to “K” Line and JGC's innovative FLNG design

An innovative concept for a floating LNG (FLNG) vessel utilizing storage tanks from older LNG carriers has been granted approval in principle (AIP) by ABS, according to the company's release.

The design, jointly developed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and JGC Corporation (JGC), supported by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, involves transferring and reusing LNG storage tanks from spherical tank (Moss tank) LNG carriers in the hulls of new FLNG facilities.

By re-using existing LNG vessels’ Type B storage tanks, the potential number of shipyards globally able to build FLNG units is increased, which supports the forecasted demand for a wider and quicker adoption of FLNG technology.

ABS is the preferred classification organization for the offshore and energy industry and has been integral to the evolution of gas development with a long history of working with floating gas concepts including the first purpose-built LPG floating storage and offloading unit, delivered in 1997, and the first LPG FPSO in 2005.