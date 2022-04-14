2022 April 14 13:30

Rosatom to launch regular transit line on Northern Sea Route from 2025

Image source: Far East Development Corporation will let increase annual international transit to 30 million tonnes by 2030

Rosatom will launch a regular transit line on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) from 2025 which will let increase annual international transit to 30 million tonnes by 2030, Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District and Chairman of the State Commission for Arctic Development, said at the meeting on the development of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



According to the official, port infrastructure development is underway with construction of four terminals in the NSR waters. Investments into those projects will exceed RUB 300 billion by 2030.



Aleksey Chekunkov, Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, earlier said that cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) would surge five-fold over the coming five years.



In 2021, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route totaled 34.85 million, 5.7% more than in 2020 (32.97 million tonnes).



The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East.