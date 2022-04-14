  • Home
  • 2022 April 14 11:31

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2022 rose by 1.2% YoY

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport
    Russian seaports handled 523 passenger ships

    In January-March 2022, seaports of Russia handled 200.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.2%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Handling of dry cargo totaled 90.1 million tonnes (-5.5%) including 43.2 million tonnes of coal (-5.6%), 14.4 million tonnes of containerized cargo (-1.5%), 7.6 million tonnes of grain (-29.8%), 4.7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+8.5%), 2.9 million tonnes of ore (+14.6%) and 6.9 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-6.0%).

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 10.1 million tonnes (+7.3%) including 62.8 million tonnes of crude oil (+12.8%), 36.1 million tonnes of oil products (-0.9%), 9.8 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+10.3%) and 1.1 million tonnes of food cargo (-16.0%).

    Exports totaled 157.2 million tonnes (-0.5%), imports – 10.3 million tonnes (+15.0%), transit – 16.3 million tonnes (+2.9%), short-sea traffic – 16.4 million tonnes (+8.5%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 23.9 million tonnes (+4.3%) including 5.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-12.9%) and 18.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+11.0 %). The port of Murmansk handled 13.5 million tonnes (-5.0%), Sabetta – 7.3 million tonnes (+4.9%), Arkhangelsk - 0.7 million tonnes (+9.1%).
               
    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 60.5 million tonnes (+2.3%) including 24.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-11.3%) and 36.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+13.9%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 26.1 million tonnes (+2.3%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg – 12.7 million tonnes (-12.3%), Primorsk -– 14.8 million tonnes (+17.0%), Vysotsk– 3.9 million tonnes (-4.2%).
             
    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 61.0 million tonnes (+0.3%) including 25.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-2.9%) and 35.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+2.7%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 36.6 million tonnes (+4.7%), Tuapse – 5.1 million tonnes (-20.7%), Rostov-on-Don - 2.6 million tonnes (-32.9%), Taman – 10.5 million tonnes (+40.9%), Kavkaz – 2.3 million tonnes (-21.9%).
             
    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled handled 1.3 million tonnes (-32.8%) including 0.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-12.9%) and 0.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-44.6%). The port of Makhachkala handled 0.8 million tonnes (-32.1 %), Astrakhan - до 0.5 million tonnes (-27.5%).
              
    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 53.5 million tonnes (+0.9%) including 34.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-1.3%) and 19.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.8%). Vostochny port handled 19.8 million tonnes (+5.3%), Vanino – 8.8 million tonnes (-5.3%), Nakhodka – 6.2 million tonnes (-11.0%), Vladivostok - 7.6 million tonnes (+8.6%), Prigorodnoye - 4.4 million tonnes (+10.4%), De-Kastri – 2.7 million tonnes (-12.7%).  

    In January-March 2022, Russian seaports handled 523 passenger ships (down 2.8 times, year-on-year), sea terminals serviced 211,200 people (down 4.1 times) including 200,100 departig passengers (down 4.2 times) and 11,100 arriving passengers (down 2 times). No transit passenger were serviced over the period.

    Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 188,400 people (down 4.4 times), Yalta – 12,900 people (down 2 times) and Sochi 5,000 people (down 2.6 times).

    In 2021, seaports of Russia handled 835.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.7%, year-on-year.

