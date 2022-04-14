2022 April 14 10:42

Russian President ordered to draft special federal law on northern delivery

Photo from Kremlin website

suggested appointing a single operator under the northern supply programme

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to draft a special federal law on northern delivery, according to the transcript of the videoconference meeting on the development of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation chaired by Vladimir Putin.



“I suggest we think of appointing a single operator in the area of maritime delivery of cargoes under the northern supply programme, one involving icebreaker support. Generally, we should clearly identify a northern supply coordinator in the form of a relevant agency and, of course, invest it with all powers and responsibilities,” said the President.

Vladimir Putin also gave instructions to draft a special federal law on northern delivery. “It should reflect all aspects of the issue, starting from a list of goods and delivery methods to the planning, implementation and control of these measures. At the same time, it is necessary to upgrade the existing and establish new transport corridors involving the Northern Sea Route and adjacent waters,” he said.