2022 April 14 10:19

Chukotka ports Beringovsky and Provideniya closed for foreign ships

Image source: Primorsky Territory and East Arctic Ports Authority

Chukotka seaports Beringovsky and Provideniya are closed for foreign ships by the order of RF Government published on the official portal for legal information.

“To close port Beringovsky (Chukotka Autonomous District) and port Provideniya (Chukotka Autonomous District) for foreign vessels,” reads the order.

In early April 2022, the EU introduced an entry ban on Russian-flagged vessels to EU ports.