  • Home
  • News
  • Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with C Transport
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 13 18:23

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with C Transport

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda, for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Philadelphia. The gross charter rate is US$26,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum February 1, 2024 up to maximum April 15, 2024. The charter commenced yesterday.

    The “Philadelphia” is a 206,040 dwt Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

    The employment of “Philadelphia” is anticipated to generate approximately US$16.87 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Diana Shipping Inc.’s owned and bareboat chartered-in fleet currently consists of 35 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax and 8 Panamax).

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Другие новости по темам: C Transport, Diana Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 13

18:23 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with C Transport
18:10 Cost of insuring merchant ships sailing to Black Sea port exceeds cost of hiring vessels - Bloomberg
18:07 Port of Los Angeles posts a record in March 2022
17:48 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
17:33 Northern Latitudinal Railway project to enter active construction phase in 2022 – Vladimir Putin
16:57 ESL Shipping joins Botnia Link H2
16:54 Deficit of containers in Russia’s market caused by withdrawal of international operators estimated at 300,000 TEU
15:56 LR and DSIC make important step towards zero-carbon bulk carrier
15:39 EEC adopts Recommendations aimed at development of cooperation between EEC countries in shipbuilding and production of ship equipment
14:55 MPA issues update on preliminary findings on reported bunker fuel contamination in Singapore Port
14:36 Posidonia 2022 offers fertile ground for tech startups
14:13 Hapag-Lloyd launches new service between Western Mediterranean and Central - South America
13:50 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2022 fell by 28% Y-o-Y
13:27 Federation Council approves amendments into water transport and logistics regulations
13:03 Arrival of MV Hamburg opens this year's cruise tourism season in Riga
12:53 Hapag-Lloyd joins forces with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
11:55 PGNiG Supply & Trading signs charter contract for more LNG carriers
11:09 NORTH Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation to begin maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa
10:58 New fire ship intended for Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority leaves shipyard hall
10:24 Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices
10:24 Shell is the first company to sign an agreement to use HyTransPortRTM
10:09 Pilbara Ports Authority deliveres a total monthly throughput of 60.3 million tonnes for March 2022
09:56 Russia’s Far East ports are capable of receiving and handling up to 600,000 additional TEU
09:30 ABS publishes Insights on Vessel Connectivity Technologies
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of April 12
09:12 MABUX: Sharp irregular fluctuations may prevail in the global bunker market on Apr 13
09:00 Austal USA opens US$100 million steel shipbuilding facility in Alabama

2022 April 12

18:37 Crowley and Shell aim to advance decarbonization in maritime
18:25 NOVATEK’s hydrocarbon production in 3M’2022 rose by 2.9% YoY
18:07 Helsinki’s international cruise season to start on Thursday 14 April
17:46 UECC starts operations in the Port of Gothenburg
17:29 IPCSA welcomes the Eastern Ligurian Sea Port Authority as its newest member
17:13 Port of Baku obtains two ISO certificates
16:51 Gen2 Energy partner with Sirius Design & Integration to develop world’s first carrier for hydrogen
16:19 Delo Group forecasts container traffic via Russia’s North-West ports to plunge by 90-95% from May
15:44 Dutch Minister of Climate and Energy receives first certificate for green hydrogen from hydrogen exchange initiative HyXchange
15:19 Russia’s Federal Customs Service marks no complete turn from Europe to Asia so far
14:03 Danaos Corporation announces the ordering of four 7,200 TEU containerships
13:51 Europe's first end-to-end cargo LoRaWAN based cargo temperature monitoring service
13:22 IMO welcomes the 100th ratification of the International Labour Organization's Maritime Labour Convention
12:46 Petersburg Oil Terminal handled 2.06 million tonnes of cargo in 3M'22, almost flat year-on-year
12:19 Marlink provides secure IT management for Socatra tankers
12:18 Regulatory oversight agency to inspect CPC facilities
11:55 Harbor tug developed by Keppel O&M receives first ABS Autonomous Notation
10:49 Players of railway transport market request cancellation of customs duties for imported containers
10:11 Tallink Grupp to continue operating Tallinn-Stockholm route with one vessel until the end of 2022
10:11 Round-table meeting “Fish ports: state property, private investments and new logistics” to be held as part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA on 21-23 Sept’22
09:55 TotalEnergies and KGHM join forces to develop offshore wind power
09:50 Crude oil futures rise as market weighs prospects of Iranian oil supply
09:32 Port of Ventspils throughput in 3M’2022 rose by 10.5%
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 11
08:58 MABUX: Global bunker prices to change sideways on Apr 12

2022 April 11

18:27 LOGINK signs up to IPCSA’s Network of Trusted Networks
18:08 Baltiysk hosts training on countering enemy sabotage forces
18:07 Boskalis retrofits selected offshore vessels resulting in significant emissions reductions
17:53 PIL conducts trial use of marine biofuel
17:31 CMA CGM bans plastic waste on its ships
17:14 KR signs MOU with DSME to collaborate on MASS technology
17:04 Cruise returns to the Port of Vancouver
16:49 RosGeo set to build up its activities in foreign markets