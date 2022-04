2022 April 13 17:48

GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of two new LNG сarriers

GTT announces that it has received, in March 2022, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard DSME for the tank design of two new LNGCs.

GTT will design the tanks of these two LNG carriers,with a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship. Each tank will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled during the fourth quarter of 2025.