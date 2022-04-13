2022 April 13 16:54

Deficit of containers in Russia’s market caused by withdrawal of international operators estimated at 300,000 TEU

Image source: TransContainer

Russia’s market will not be able to substitute the lost fleet of containers in full

With Maersk, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd and other operators having left Russia, deficit of containers in the country can reach about 300,000 TEU, Aleksandr Isurin, President of PJSC TransContainer, told journalists on the sidelines of TransRussia conference.



“According to our estimates, the entire market is to cover the loss of about 300,000 TEU. Those are containers which used to be involved in container turnover within the Russian market. Russia’s transport market will most probably not be able to cover everything and replace the largest container lines of the world which decided to stop working here overnight,” he said.



Major shipping companies including Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE have suspended their services to Russia. Experts say that out of 20 international container lines working with Russia, 14 lines accounting for about 70% of cargo turnover have left the country.



PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers 100,000 containers of over 140,000 TEU and over 40,000 flatcars. The company owns 37 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.

Related link:

Players of railway transport market request cancellation of customs duties for imported containers >>>>