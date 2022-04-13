2022 April 13 15:39

EEC adopts Recommendations aimed at development of cooperation between EEC countries in shipbuilding and production of ship equipment

The document will facilitate the manufacture of shipbuilding products within EEAU

The Eurasian Economic Commission’s Board has adopted Recommendations aimed at development of cooperation between the EEC countries in shipbuilding and production of ship equipment, according to the statement of EEC Board.



The document will facilitate the manufacture of shipbuilding products in the territory of EEAU taking into account the priorities of economic modernization, organization and development of import-substituting manufactures within EEAU, enhancement of cooperation between the Eurasian enterprises and building up cooperation between them.



The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) is the permanent regulatory body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). It started work on February 2, 2012.

The EEC has supranational regulatory body status and its activity is guided by the interests of the participating countries of the Eurasian Economic integration project in general, not motivating its decisions by any interests of national Governments. Decisions of the Commission are obligatory for execution on the territory of the EAEU Member States.

The main purpose of the Eurasian Economic Commission is ensuring the functioning and development of the EAEU, and developing proposals for the further development of integration.