  • 2022 April 13 13:50

    Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2022 fell by 28% Y-o-Y

    Image source: Rosgranstroy
    Handling of oil products rose by 35%

    In January-March 2022, port Kavkaz handled 4.226 million tonnes of cargo (-28%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 34%, year-on-year, to 1.729 million tonnes.

    Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 9% to 600 thousand tonnes, imports – by 16% to 18 thousand tonnes, short-sea traffic fell by 32% to 1.845 million tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 1% to 1.36 million tonnes, handling of coal – by 35%to 570 thousand tonnes while handling of grain dropped by 45% to 2.051 million tonnes, sulphur – 3.7 times to 70 thousand tonnes.

    Bunker sales at port Kavkaz rose by 21% to 33,900 tonnes.

    The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 30%, year-on-year, to 668 arrivals and 683 departures versus 956 arrivals and 969 departures in the same period of the previous year.

