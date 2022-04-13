2022 April 13 14:13

Hapag-Lloyd launches new service between Western Mediterranean and Central - South America

Hapag-Lloyd launches its new service Mediterranean, Caribbean, Central America, West Coast South America Express (MSW) in early May 2022, according to the company's release.

With this new weekly service, Hapag-Lloyd will connect the Western Mediterranean directly with the West Coast of South America.

With six vessels, the service offers fast transportation for reefer cargo to and from Ecuador, Peru, Chile and other destinations in the Caribbean and Central America, connecting them with the main markets around the Mediterranean.

Currently the following routing is planned for the first departures: Valencia - Livorno - Genoa - Barcelona - Caucedo - Cartagena - Paita - Posorja - Buenaventura - Puerto Limon (Moin) - Cartagena - Tangier - Malaga - Valencia.



With a fleet of 253 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The company has around 14,100 employees and 421 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 3.1 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 126 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.