2022 April 13 13:03

Arrival of MV Hamburg opens this year's cruise tourism season in Riga

Image source: Freeport of Riga



Yesterday, on April 12, the first cruise ship MV Hamburg (operated by Plantours Kreuzfahrten) was welcomed in the port, thus opening this year's cruise tourism season in Riga, according to the port’s press release.

MV Hamburg with 324 passengers on board arrived at Riga from the port of Klaipeda and left for Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon. During 12-day cruise, which started in Hamburg, the vessel is scheduled to visit several Baltic Sea cities, including Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki, Gdansk, Kiel as well as others.

MV Hamburg with overall length of 144 m and breadth of 22 m has maximum capacity of 420 passengers and 170 crew members.

The cruise ship season in Riga is expected to last from April to October.