2022 April 13 12:53

Hapag-Lloyd joins forces with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping formalized their collaboration by signing a Partnership Agreement, according to the company's release.

With the Agreement, Hapag-Lloyd becomes a Corporate Strategic Partner to the Center, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to the development of zero carbon technologies and solutions for the maritime industry. Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s leading container shipping companies, recently announced it is intensifying efforts to reduce its fleet emission by 30 percent by 2030 and aims to be climate-neutral by 2045.

As a partner to the Center, Hapag-Lloyd will be closely involved with the Center team and provide support in realizing the Center’s transition strategy. Additionally, Hapag Lloyd will join the Center Advisory Board providing guidance for transition strategies and further development of the Center’s activities.

With 100.000 ships consuming around m300Tons fuel p.a. global shipping accounts for around 3% of global carbon emissions, a share that is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades. Achieving the long-term target of decarbonization requires new fuel types and a systemic change within the industry. Shipping is a globally regulated industry, which provides an opportunity to secure broad-based industry adoption of new technology and fuels. To accelerate the development of viable technologies a coordinated effort within applied research is needed across the entire supply chain. Industry leaders play a critical role in ensuring that laboratory research is successfully matured to scalable solutions matching the needs of industry. At the same time, new legislation will be required to enable the transition towards decarbonization.

With a fleet of 253 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,100 employees and 421 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 3.1 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 126 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research- and development center working across the energy- and shipping sectors with industry, academia, and authorities. With Partners, the Center explores viable decarbonization pathways, facilitates the development and implementation of new energy technologies; builds confidence in new concepts and their supply chains; and accelerates the transition by defining and maturing viable strategic pathways to the required systemic change. The Center is placed in Copenhagen but work with partners globally. The Center was founded in 2020 with a start-up donation of DKK 400m from the A.P. Moller Foundation. Corporate Partners to the Center include: Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller - Maersk, bp, Cargill, DP World, Haldor Topsoe, Hapag-Lloyd, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui, NORDEN, NYK Line, Seaspan Corporation, Siemens Energy, Stolt Tankers, Sumitomo Corporation, Swire Group, TotalEnergies and V.Group.