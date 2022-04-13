2022 April 13 10:58

New fire ship intended for Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority leaves shipyard hall

The newly built fire ship "Strażak-28" has left the shipyard hall. Later this year, it will join the fleet of ships in the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority, according to SSSA press release. In the near future, the hull of the vessel will be connected to the superstructure. Due to the fact that it is not possible to assemble everything in the hall, this part of the work will be performed on the outside yard.

"Strażak-28" will be a fire ship which will be able to carry out emergency towing in the event of a threat to life and property, and to navigate in icy waters thanks to the appropriate ice class, it will not need the assistance of an icebreaker. It will be a maneuverable and fast ship, thanks to the two azimuth thrusters provided. They will make the unit spin around its axis and even swim sideways if necessary. The ship will be serviced by four ship crew members and four firefighters from the Port Fire Service.

The vessel will be 29.2 m long and 10.47 m wide. Its design draft is 3.45 m. Developing will be max. speed up to 12.00 knots. Its bollard pull is 45 tons. It will be equipped with three water-foam monitors with a value of 1,350 m3 / h each and two FiFi pumps with parameters of 2,700 m3 / h each.

The ship will provide assistance to ships carrying dangerous goods by providing fire protection, incl. it will be adapted to fight fires on LNG carriers and will ensure fire safety in the waters of the Szczecin, Police and Świnoujście seaports.

It is being built at the Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. shipyard in Gdańsk. The investor's supervision is performed by the Contract Engineer: Konsorcjum CELNET Sp. z o.o. S.K. and Polish Register of Shipping S.A.

The project entitled "The purchase of a fire vessel for the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority" is co-financed by the European Union from the Cohesion Fund under the Infrastructure and Environment Operational Program. The value of the project is approximately PLN 40.6 million. Co-financing from the European Union about PLN 34.5 million. Implementation period: April 28, 2021 - October 30, 2022

The project is part of a complex project co-financed by EU funds under the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment 2014-2020: 3.2 Development of maritime transport, inland waterways and multimodal connections. Priority axis III. Development of the TEN-T road network and multimodal transport.

Currently, "Strażak-24" is moored in Szczecin, and "Strażak-26" in Świnoujście.