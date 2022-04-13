2022 April 13 09:56

Russia’s Far East ports are capable of receiving and handling up to 600,000 additional TEU

Cargo flow redirection is caused by termination of foreign ships calls at Russia’s North-West ports

Increasing the transportation of foreign trade cargo, primarily containerized cargo, in the eastern direction is the main way to minimize the negative effects of sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russian imports and exports. This was stated by Dmitry Pankov, CEO of Delo Management Company, the parent company of Delo Group, speaking at the panel discussion at the international logistics exhibition “TransRussia-2022” on April 12, 2022, the company reports.

According to Dmitry Pankov, the timely export of via routes and imports to Russia of critical imports is a very pressing issue. The reorientation of the main incoming and outgoing freight traffic to the eastern region needed to supply the population and uninterrupted operation of domestic enterprises.

It is impossible not to mention that in 2021 non-energy exports brought over $191 billion to our economy. A significant portion of the aforementioned cargo is transported by rail in containers. Ports of the Far East are practically the only Russian sea gates, which are able to cope with new volumes due to restrictions of foreign maritime operators to the ports in the Baltic and Azov-Black Sea basins.

The CEO of MC Delo also noted that, according to the Group's experts' calculations, Russian ports in the Far East are capable of receiving and handling up to 600 thousand additional TEU. However, this would require freeing up additional freight capacity of 12-14 million tons at the Eastern railway route for containers. Dmitry Pankov suggested to realize this plan by transferring a comparable volume of coal and other general cargo to the ports of the southern and northwestern regions.

“We had to understand whether the port infrastructure of these regions can accept and handle the required amount of coal and other general cargo. According to our calculations, in total, 18-20 million tons can be handled here additionally. There is no doubt, that the transportation it farther and more expensive. But the surcharge with such a leverage turns out to be USD 20-40 per ton of coal, which is not critical at the current world prices,” said Dmitry Pankov. He also noticed that the relevant proposals have already been sent to the Government of the Russian Federation.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.

