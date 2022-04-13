2022 April 13 11:09

NORTH Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation to begin maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa

NORTH Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) will soon begin maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa, according to the company's release. NQBP CEO Nicolas Fertin said the dredge vessel TSHD Brisbane is due to begin work from late April 2022.

The works are expected to start in late April and take up to eight weeks to complete.

The maintenance dredging will be conducted in line with all approvals and permits, including a range of strict environmental conditions.

Environmental monitoring and management measures will also be implemented throughout the campaign to minimise the risk of any potential impacts on the marine environment.

NQBP has managed the annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa for more than 35 years.

Dredging will also be completed at Amrun on behalf of Rio Tinto.