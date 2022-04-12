2022 April 12 18:37

Crowley and Shell aim to advance decarbonization in maritime

Crowley and Shell Trading (US) Company (“Shell”) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with the aim of supporting alternative energy solutions for the future of shoreside and terminal operations. The MOU follows an ongoing joint project that was previously initiated between the companies to provide lower-carbon fuel solutions by designing, building and operating the nation’s largest LNG bunker barge on the U.S. East Coast, according to the company's release.

Subject to future agreements, Shell will look to support Crowley’s development of lower-emissions solutions for a shoreside charging station at the Port of San Diego, where Crowley’s eWolf, the first all-electric U.S. ship assist tug, will begin service in 2023.

The MOU aligns with Crowley’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 in collaboration with partners, promoting industry-wide accountability and action toward a common goal which benefits both people and planet.



Under this MOU, Shell and Crowley are continuing to look more broadly at how they can jointly develop sustainable solutions across the U.S. maritime sector, possibly including lower-emissions vessels and technology at ports across the West, Gulf and East Coast regions and electrification and net-zero solutions at terminals.



Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy.