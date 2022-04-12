2022 April 12 18:07

Helsinki’s international cruise season to start on Thursday 14 April

The international cruise season for the summer is kicking off in Helsinki on Maundy Thursday 14 April with MS Hamburg arriving in the South Harbour, according to the Port of Helsinki's release. The season is expected to be busy, and according to advance bookings, 186 ship calls with up to 349,000 passengers are planned for Helsinki. International tourists are sure to visit sights, boutiques, marketplaces and events!

“We have finally learned to live with COVID-19, and we have agreed on good practices and arrangements concerning health and safety in international cruise traffic,” says Port of Helsinki Harbour Master Staffan Teromaa.