2022 April 12 17:13

Port of Baku obtains two ISO certificates

The port is awarded with Energy management and Occupational health and safety management systems certificates

Port of Baku says has been awarded with two ISO certifications - 50001: 2018- Energy management and 45001: 2018 - Occupational health and safety management systems.

The obtained certificates confirm that Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Baku Port) has international standards in efficient use of energy resources, reduction of the impacts of human activity on the environment, and protection of human health and occupational safety. On March 29, 2022, Port of Baku has successfully passed the audits of ISO 50001: 2018 and ISO 45001: 2018 by QSI Certification and Inspection, one of the world's leading certification institutions, and awarded with the above-mentioned certificates.

The certificates were presented by the officials of QSI Certification and Inspection Azerbaijan branch to the HSE team of the port, as well as to the port employees working in energy and security management systems.

Maintaining energy efficiency and protecting our ecosystem serve the high interests of the Port of Baku and all its partners, as well as successful business operations, employee health and safety are among the port's top priorities.