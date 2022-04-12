2022 April 12 16:51

Gen2 Energy partner with Sirius Design & Integration to develop world’s first carrier for hydrogen

Gen2 Energy AS has signed contract with Sirius Design & Integration AS for the design of two specialized ships for transport of large quantities of containers with compressed hydrogen, according to the company's release.

The two container carriers of Gen2 Energy are large vessels that will be about 190 meters long and have a load capacity of 500 pieces. 40-foot containers. The vessels will be designed with the aim of leaving the least possible climate footprint. Using hydrogen in the propulsion systems of the vessels will be part of the design work. The ship design work is well underway.

Gen2 Energy is currently developing large scale production of hydrogen in Mosjøen, Norway. As part of the volume will be exported to countries in Northern Europe, a safe, effective and green method for transporting large number of containers with compressed hydrogen will be required. Seaborn transport is a natural choice, but there are currently no vessels approved for carrying a large amount (>100) of containers with compressed hydrogen gas.



In addition to incorporating important safety aspects, Sirius will also develop an energy efficient ship that can operate on zero emission fuels.

Gen2 Energy has, in partnership with DNV and HYEX Safety, used a risk-based approach method to identify requirements and recommendations for the design, with the purpose of ultimately reaching an Approval in Principle (AiP), for a specialized container vessel that can safely carry a larger quantity of hydrogen containers per shipment.



Sirius Design & Integration AS is an independent ship designer and system integrator of innovative and new green technology for the international maritime and marine industry. Sirius D&I is an advisor on new fuels and zero emission solutions and provides ship designs and electrical system solutions fit for alternative power sources, both for new builds and retrofit project.



Gen2 Energy is a Norwegian company dedicated to develop, build, own and operate an integrated value chain for green hydrogen. The company target to have several large-scale production facilities for green hydrogen located in Norway and Northern-Europe as well as a distribution network ensuring customers safe and reliable delivery.