2022 April 12 16:19

Delo Group forecasts container traffic via Russia’s North-West ports to plunge by 90-95% from May

Out of 20 international container lines working with Russia, 14 lines have left the country

Out of 20 international container lines working with Russia, 14 lines accounting for about 70% of cargo turnover have left the country, Dmitry Pankov, General Director of Management Company “Delo”, said at the plenary session of TransRussia conference.



“The North-West region has been affected most of all — 90-95% fall (of volumes handled in ports - Ed.) is expected from May. With the North-West ports actually out of action, cargo shifting is underway, particularly to the Far East,” he said.



The decrease of container turnover in the Azov-Black Sea Basin is not as high and it is not to impact the Far East Basin, added the expert.



Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.