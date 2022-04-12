  • Home
  • News
  • Dutch Minister of Climate and Energy receives first certificate for green hydrogen from hydrogen exchange initiative HyXchange
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 12 15:44

    Dutch Minister of Climate and Energy receives first certificate for green hydrogen from hydrogen exchange initiative HyXchange

    Rob Jetten, Dutch Minister of Climate and Energy, received the first certificate for green hydrogen during a visit to North Sea Port in Terneuzen, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.

    These certificates facilitate the trade in hydrogen, as envisaged by HyXchange. Thus, HyXchange contributes to the energy transition and the growth of sustainable energy and the reduction of natural gas dependence in the Netherlands.

    The Trading Platform HyXchange is an initiative of Gasunie and the Port of Rotterdam Authority, Port of Amsterdam, Groningen Seaports and North Sea Port (Vlissingen, Ghent, Terneuzen). Gasunie and the Dutch ports will play a crucial role in the hydrogen economy.

    Trading in hydrogen will take place via the trading platform HyXchange, which will be set up for this purpose. The certificates are Guarantees of Origin, certifying that the hydrogen has been generated from sustainable energy such as green electricity. Vertogas B.V., the company already providing Guarantees of Origin for biogas, and also appointed by the Minister to develop the Guarantees of Origin for hydrogen, has recently been working on a certification system that provides for this new task. This system will be tested over the next three months in a certificate pilot organized by HyXchange, with 16 participating market parties involved in green and low-carbon hydrogen. After this pilot, the final issue of Guarantees of Origin for hydrogen will start.

    The certificate pilot is an important first step of the HyXchange development plan, also presented to Minister Jetten. This development plan has three pillars:
     This pilot in the certification of hydrogen: started
     A simulation of a spot market in hydrogen: to be starting soon
     Start of an international price index in hydrogen.

    The HyXchange hydrogen exchange initiative has involved a group of interested 45 market parties, active in energy and industry. The ultimate goal is to establish a trading facility on the Dutch hydrogen infrastructure as a central trading point and price indicator, nationally and internationally.

Другие новости по темам: Gasunie, HyXchange, Port of Rotterdam  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 12

18:25 NOVATEK’s hydrocarbon production in 3M’2022 rose by 2.9% YoY
18:07 Helsinki’s international cruise season to start on Thursday 14 April
17:46 UECC starts operations in the Port of Gothenburg
17:29 IPCSA welcomes the Eastern Ligurian Sea Port Authority as its newest member
17:13 Port of Baku obtains two ISO certificates
16:51 Gen2 Energy partner with Sirius Design & Integration to develop world’s first carrier for hydrogen
16:19 Delo Group forecasts container traffic via Russia’s North-West ports to plunge by 90-95% from May
15:44 Dutch Minister of Climate and Energy receives first certificate for green hydrogen from hydrogen exchange initiative HyXchange
15:19 Russia’s Federal Customs Service marks no complete turn from Europe to Asia so far
14:03 Danaos Corporation announces the ordering of four 7,200 TEU containerships
13:51 Europe's first end-to-end cargo LoRaWAN based cargo temperature monitoring service
13:22 IMO welcomes the 100th ratification of the International Labour Organization's Maritime Labour Convention
12:46 Petersburg Oil Terminal handled 2.06 million tonnes of cargo in 3M'22, almost flat year-on-year
12:19 Marlink provides secure IT management for Socatra tankers
12:18 Regulatory oversight agency to inspect CPC facilities
11:55 Harbor tug developed by Keppel O&M receives first ABS Autonomous Notation
10:49 Players of railway transport market request cancellation of customs duties for imported containers
10:11 Tallink Grupp to continue operating Tallinn-Stockholm route with one vessel until the end of 2022
10:11 Round-table meeting “Fish ports: state property, private investments and new logistics” to be held as part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA on 21-23 Sept’22
09:55 TotalEnergies and KGHM join forces to develop offshore wind power
09:50 Crude oil futures rise as market weighs prospects of Iranian oil supply
09:32 Port of Ventspils throughput in 3M’2022 rose by 10.5%
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of April 11
08:58 MABUX: Global bunker prices to change sideways on Apr 12

2022 April 11

18:27 LOGINK signs up to IPCSA’s Network of Trusted Networks
18:08 Baltiysk hosts training on countering enemy sabotage forces
18:07 Boskalis retrofits selected offshore vessels resulting in significant emissions reductions
17:53 PIL conducts trial use of marine biofuel
17:31 CMA CGM bans plastic waste on its ships
17:14 KR signs MOU with DSME to collaborate on MASS technology
17:04 Cruise returns to the Port of Vancouver
16:49 RosGeo set to build up its activities in foreign markets
16:24 NYK endorses the GX League Basic Concept
16:00 Global LCL shipping expected to increase 1.3 times to 3.8 million TEU by 2025
15:36 OTEKO-Portservis rated at A- with stable outlook by National Credit Ratings
15:14 Valencia Containerised Freight Index rises 4.09% in March
14:52 Bashkiria authorities plan privatization of Ufa Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant
14:30 The first Air Plus Powerpack to be unloaded today in the Port of Antwerp
14:03 TotalEnergies, Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui & Co. and Japan LNG Investment signed an agreement to expand LNG production and export facility in the U.S.
13:25 Maersk Drilling secures 19-month P&A contract through rig sharing agreement
13:04 Draft law on reserving cargo base for Russian-flagged ships published on official portal
12:47 Gasunie, HES International and Vopak join forces to develop an import terminal for a hydrogen carrier in the port of Rotterdam
12:01 Liquid Wind estimates a 94% fall in equivalent CO2 production from fuel made from renewable sources
11:35 Debut month was a big success for the new Viking Glory
11:31 WMU and IMO partner in developing e-learning portfolio
10:09 Oldendorff Carriers and Yara Marine strengthen green relationship
09:50 Crude oil futures decrease on reduction of demand in China
09:34 OGE and TES combine to develop 1000 km CO2 transport network
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of April 8
09:12 MABUX: Slight upward correction in Global bunker market on Apr 11

2022 April 10

18:16 SAAM Towage strengthens its presence in Canada
18:02 The Port Authority of Valencia begins work on the refurbishment and adaptation of the new passenger terminal
17:42 Elogen and Sarralle sign green hydrogen generation collaboration agreement for the steel industry
17:04 The syndicate ARGE Küstenschutz wins three tenders by the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration for the North Sea, Baltic Sea and the Elbe
11:06 Ports of Stockholm welcomes the first of 230 cruise ships

2022 April 9

14:48 Saudi Ports Authority reports an increase in throughput volumes during March 2022
13:29 Uzmar shipyard completes building three RAstar 4200 ASD tugs for SMIT Lamnalco
12:23 Helsinki Shipyard hosts keel-laying and christening ceremony for 3rd luxury expedition cruise ship SH Diana
11:32 RINA explains what is the EEXI
10:57 Van Oord's new TSHD Vox Alexia launched in Singapore