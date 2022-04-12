2022 April 12 15:19

Russia’s Federal Customs Service marks no complete turn from Europe to Asia so far

Russia-China border check points are not fully loaded yet



Downward trend of cargo turnover between Russia and the European Union has been seen for over a decade but the turn to Asia amid the sanctions has not yet happened, says Ruslan Davydov, First Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service.



According to him, Russia-China border check points – Makhalino, Pogranichny, Kraskino – are not fully loaded.



“So far, we do not see full loading that could reason our presence round the clock there. Diversification of the turnover has not happened yet. Capacity of checkpoints in the Far East is not used at 100% today, particularly due to coronavirus related restrictions in China,” said Ruslan Davydov.



The trend towards reduction of trade with Europe which began 10 years ago will continue. The share of EU countries in Russia’s foreign trade used to make 54%, in 2021 it decreased to 37-38%, said the expert adding that the trade with China, South East Asia, EEU, post-Soviet countries including those in Central Asia and Trans-Caucasian region continues growing.



Federal Customs Service has recently started working around-the-clock at the border with China in pursuance of the instructions of Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister of RF Government.