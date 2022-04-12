2022 April 12 14:03

Danaos Corporation announces the ordering of four 7,200 TEU containerships

Danaos Corporation, one of the world’s largest independent owners of containerships, has placed orders for four 7,200 TEU containerships. The vessels will be built at Daehan Shipbuilding in Korea and are expected to be delivered to Danaos in the first half of 2024, according to the company's release.

The vessels will be methanol fuel ready, will come with open loop scrubbers and will be built in accordance with the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in relation to Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.



About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. The fleet of 77 containerships aggregating 479,589 TEUs, which includes 6 containerships on order aggregating 43,000 TEU with scheduled deliveries in 2024, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity.