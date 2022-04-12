2022 April 12 13:51

Europe's first end-to-end cargo LoRaWAN based cargo temperature monitoring service

The Port of Antwerp, Europe's second-largest container hub, in collaboration with, Foodcareplus an integrated international logistics provider offering speciality services in the food transportation industry, Dockflow a building the world's first integrated logistics enablement platform, a digital backbone that weaves together scattered data in global logistics networks, and TrakAssure, a leading provider of cargo monitoring solutions based on the ever-growing global LoRaWAN IoT network, have announced a service offering cargo temperature condition monitoring service for logistics assets and cargo, providing exception alerting solutions for cargoes for both shippers and 3PLs.



The solution utilises existing LoRaWAN infrastructure at the port, where TrakAssure monitors are installed at load location and data streams into Dockflow's servers via API, allowing it to be shared with relevant stakeholders in the cold chain.



The team is now moving to the commercial phase of the project and will deploy many thousands of monitors on cargo passing through the port within the next 12 months.



Foodcareplus is an integrated international market access and logistics service provider operating in the food industry and part of Remant, a family-owned forwarding company with expertise in logistic niches and a strong focus on international maritime forwarding, logistics in Africa, customs expertise, and overseas reefer transport.



Focusing on wireless IoT solutions based on the new LoRaWAN IoT standard, TrakAssure is the fastest company providing cargo and asset monitoring supply chain tracking and visibility solutions for small, medium, and large enterprises by delivering cutting-edge solutions founded on innovative business and IT methodologies.

Dockflow is building the world's first Logistics Enablement Platform. This platform empowers logistics teams to work more efficiently and pleasantly, so they can deliver better service to customers and focus on meaningful tasks.



As Europe's second-largest port, the Port of Antwerp is a major lifeline for the Belgian economy: more than 300 line services to over 800 destinations ensure global connectivity. The Port of Antwerp annually handles around 240 million tonnes of international maritime freight, and is home to Europe's largest integrated chemical cluster. The Port of Antwerp accounts, directly and indirectly, for a total of around 143.000 jobs and more than €20 billion in added value.

Antwerp Port Authority is a limited liability company of public law, with the City of Antwerp as the sole shareholder. It employs over 1.600 people. Port alderman Annick De Ridder is chairman of the Board of Directors, and Jacques Vandermeiren is CEO and President of the Executive Committee, which is responsible for the day-to-day management.