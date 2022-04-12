2022 April 12 12:19

Marlink provides secure IT management for Socatra tankers

Marlink, the smart network company, has extended its service provision to tanker company Socatra, providing high-speed connectivity as well as secure IT management, according to the company's release.

France-based Socatra provides comprehensive solutions for deep-sea and inland oil transportation. The company recognized the need to improve the performance and quality of IT systems, which posed a risk to compliance and operational performance and required a comprehensive approach to upgrading hardware and software on board the vessel.

For more than a decade, Marlink has provided Socatra's 12-vessel fleet with high bandwidth via VSAT connectivity, as well as CyberGuard threat detection solutions. To support the company’s digitalisation strategy, Marlink will now provide its enhanced ITLink Advanced solution, enabling Socatra to transfer the management of its IT processes to Marlink, which will manage a full range of highly secure digitalisation services. These include Socatra's Enterprise Resource Management (ERP) system, tools for compliance with applicable quality systems, and dedicated networks for business and crew communications.

ITLink Advanced is technology and communications-agnostic and will help Socatra to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of its fleet systems by standardising and simplifying the IT environment. Fleet IT can be managed remotely, reducing dependency on crew, improving reliability and saving time and money.

The CyberGuard solution provided by Marlink includes automated security monitoring through a Security Information and Event Management system (SIEM) as well as Security Operations Centre (SOC) expert support and advanced threat hunting.



Marlink provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink’s Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.

The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.

This provides customers with full ‘Peace of Mind’ that their chosen network solution is fully optimised, integrated and has the security required to operate more profitably and sustainably, increasing their efficiency and safety through operational optimisation, tracking and routing, monitoring and reporting.

Marlink’s Smart Network Solutions are provided as Managed Services meeting the highest quality standards and service level agreements. The company proactively monitors and supports network solutions, providing alerts, reporting and insights on performance and usage of connectivity, systems, and applications as well as advice and consultancy on how to further optimise customer networks.