Regulatory oversight agency to inspect CPC facilities

CPC says the Federal Service for Environmental, Technical, and Nuclear Supervision (RTN) has notified CPC of a forthcoming unscheduled field inspection to assess the technical status of the Consortium’s industrial facilities pursuant to an instruction by Victoria Abramchenko, Deputy Chairperson of the Russian Federation Government issued on 6 April 2022.

A commission of 19 representatives of the agency will be working at 10 CPC sites in the Krasnodar Region, Astrakhan Region, the Republic of Kalmykia and the Stavropol Region from 11 till 22 April 2022.

The inspection is initiated due to the fact that some damage was found on single point moorings (SPM-2 and SPM-3) at the CPC Marine Terminal on late March 2022 and intended to analyze the causes of the incident as well as to exercise federal supervision in industrial safety.

CPC is willing to provide full cooperation with the RTN commission in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation. The company will provide all incident-related information available and documentation on a timely basis.

If required by the commission, they will be given direct access to SPM equipment. Due to health and safety compliance requirements, the commission members will be boated offshore only under good weather conditions.

The commission's progress will be covered by CPC separately.

As yet, the Federal Service for Supervision of Nature Resources (RPN) and the Federal Agency of River and Marine Transport (RMRF) have not notified CPC of any unscheduled inspections pursuant said instruction by Victoria Abramchenko, Deputy Chairperson of the Russian Federation Government.

As a reminder, equipment failures were found on SPM-3 and SPM-2 after a period of bad weather on 21 and 22 March 2022. SPM-3 was found to have damage in the form of carcass dislocation on one of the floating hoses. SPM-2 was found to have damage on the 9th and 13th hoses on the inner string.

The fact that these failures were identified and the equipment was taken out of service in a timely manner allowed to preclude the possibility of oil spill into the Black Sea. As of now, the SPM-3 system has been flushed, the SPM-2 system is prepared for flushing, pending a tanker being nominated for these operations.

There is no hazard to the public or the ecosystem in the sea area offshore the MT at the present time.

