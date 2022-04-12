2022 April 12 11:55

Harbor tug developed by Keppel O&M receives first ABS Autonomous Notation

A remotely operated harbor tug developed by Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is the first in the world to receive the ABS Autonomous Notation, according to the company's release.

Already the holder of the first-ever ABS Remote-Control Navigation Notation, the 32-meter tug, which is owned and operated by Keppel Smit Towage, has now been recognized for its autonomous capabilities.

Supervised by an onboard tug master, the second phase of the pioneering project saw the vessel perform autonomous collision avoidance tasks.

The project was one of a series of industry-leading initiatives to inform the development of the recently published ABS Guide for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions, which introduced the AUTONOMOUS and REMOTE-CON notation. The Guide sets out a goal-based framework for the implementation of these technologies on vessels and offshore units.

The Guide’s goal-based framework also covers interactions with relevant stakeholders such as port authorities and other vessels. The Guide uses a risk-based approach to determine the requirements for the assessment and implementation of autonomous and remote-control functions.