2022 April 12 10:49

Players of railway transport market request cancellation of customs duties for imported containers

Image source: Ministry of Industry and Trade

Russian plants will need time to build up manufacture of containers

Eurasian Union of Railway Transportation Participants (EURTP) has addressed the Ministry of Economic Development with a request for an additional measure to support container importers, namely cancellation of customs duties for containers imported to the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). IAA PortNews has a copy of the letter sent by EURTP to the Ministry.

Container fleet operating in Russia numbers about 700,000 units with some 20% of it owned by Russian companies.

With non-provision of containers by international lines which have suspended operation in Russia and growth of container operators’ expenses (due to a longer west to east logistics leg as well as hike of the key rate and borrowing costs), Russia may face lack of containers, says EURTP. Some operators are looking into buying about 15,000 containers in 2022. Chinese manufacturers account for the bulk of containers in the market of Russia.

Production of containers in Russia is minor compared to the amount of container acquired from China, emphasized EURTP. Moreover, there is no serial production of tank containers for liquid bulk cargo in Russia.

“Russian plants will need time to build up manufacture of containers and enhance their quality. So, there is no alternatives to containers imported from China in the near future,” summed up EURTP.