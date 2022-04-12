2022 April 12 10:11

Tallink Grupp to continue operating Tallinn-Stockholm route with one vessel until the end of 2022

Tallink Grupp has decided not to add a second vessel to the Tallinn-Stockholm route in 2022 as originally planned. The route will continue to be operated by the company’s vessel Baltic Queen and the departures from Tallinn and Stockholm will take place every other day, according to the company's release.

The company’s vessel Victoria I, which was due to join Baltic Queen on the route from early June this year, will currently remain suspended in Port of Tallinn once it finishes its current replacement service on the Tallinn-Helsinki route on 21 April.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.