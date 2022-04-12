Round-table meeting “Fish ports: state property, private investments and new logistics” to be held as part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA on 21-23 Sept’22

2022 April 12 10:11

On 21-23 September 2022, round-table meeting “Fish ports: state property, private investments and new logistics” will be held in the framework of the business programme of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA).

The meeting is organized by PortNews Media Group and EXPO SOLUTIONS GROUP, organizer of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA . Moderator of the discussion Nadezhda Malysheva, Development Director, PortNews Media Group.

Amid post-pandemic restrictions and active phasing out of imports, the issue of domestic fish supplies to the country population is getting increasingly urgent.

Fish and fish products are delivered to the consumer markets via specialized ports.

The strategy for the development of sea terminals foresees comprehensive servicing of fishing ships taking into account shore logistics infrastructure intended for transportation, storage and distribution. The strategy covering a period up to 2030 suggests comprehensive development of seaports. The services provided to fishing ships are to include handling, high-quality storage of fish and seafood, maintenance of ships and their bunkering with fuel. That will facilitate the development of fish ports and create conditions for their efficiency improvement.

Success is not possible without active interaction between state enterprises, executive authorities, businesses and the professional community. The problems and solutions need an in-depth discussion in order to create conditions for private investments able to accelerate modernization of the existing assets in fish ports as well as development of new logistic chains allowing for delivery of high-quality and affordable fish and seafood to the domestic market.

