2022 April 12 09:32

Port of Ventspils throughput in 3M’2022 rose by 10.5%

Dry bulk and general cargo turnover goes up, handling of liquid bulk cargo goes down



In January-March 2022, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 3.96 million tonnes of cargo (up 10.5%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, the port handled 1.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (down 1,4 times), 1.65 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (up 2.5 times) and 718 thousand tonnes of general cargo (+13%).

In the reporting period, the port welcomed 353 ships including 280 dry bulk cargo carriers and 73 tankers.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2021, the port handled 11 million tonnes of cargo.