2022 April 12 08:58

MABUX: Global bunker prices to change sideways on Apr 12

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) did not have any firm trend and changed irregular on April 11:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 703.00 (+2.37)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 910.08 (-0.66)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 115.95 (+5.76)



The correlation of MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on April 11 continued to show a significant overcharge of all types of fuel in selected ports. In particular, 380 HSFO fuel grade was overpriced as: Rotterdam - plus $ 43 (plus $ 68 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $ 86 (plus $ 87), Fujairah - plus $ 87 (plus $ 81) and Houston - plus $ 91 (plus $98). Overcharge ratio of 380 HSFO fuel has not changed much.



In the VLSFO segment, MABUX MBP/DBP Index also registered an overpricing on April 11 in all four ports selected: Rotterdam - plus $ 93 (versus plus $ 131 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $ 58 (plus $ 70), Fujairah - plus $ 75 (plus $99) and Houston - plus $124 (plus $139). In general, the VLSFO segment saw a slight reduction of overcharge margins, with the Port of Singapore recording the most significant change of minus 38 points.



MGO LS, according to MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was also in the zone of significant overpricing in all ports on April 11: Rotterdam - plus $ 38 (plus $ 64 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $ 35 (plus $ 66), Fujairah - plus $ 129 (plus $66) and Houston plus $161 (plus $166). In the MGO LS segment, MABUX MBP/DBP Index did not have a single trend: in all ports, with the exception of Fujairah, overcharge ratio declined slightly. Meantime, in Fujairah, the overprice rose sharply by 63 points at once.



We expect bunker fuel prices do not have any firm trend and may change irregular today: 380 HSFO - minus 8-20 USD / MT, VLSFO - minus 10-20 USD / MT, MGO LS - plus-minus 10-20 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com