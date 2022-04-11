2022 April 11 18:08

Baltiysk hosts training on countering enemy sabotage forces

A routine training exercise was held in the waters of the Kaliningrad Sea Canal in Baltiysk with the Sabotage Countermeasures Detachment of the Baltic Naval Base, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the course of the training, the swimmers practised detecting and detaining enemy submarine saboteurs, as well as defending ships based in Baltiysk Military Harbour.

In addition, as part of the training, the swimmers destroyed an anchor mine planted by a simulated enemy. The explosive object was disposed of by booby-trapping and detonating it.