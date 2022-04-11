2022 April 11 18:07

Boskalis retrofits selected offshore vessels resulting in significant emissions reductions

Boskalis will convert numerous vessels within its Offshore Energy division into hybrid vessels through the retrofitting of Energy Storage Systems, or ‘power packs’, according to the company's release. The conversions, which entail a sizable capital investment, will reduce the vessels’ fuel consumption and associated carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions by an average of up to twenty percent. The systems also provide a power supply and energy storage facility while the vessels are docked and contribute to quieter and more efficient operations offshore.

The modifications, which will be completed over the next two years, will be carried out on the versatile crane vessels Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2, two construction support vessels and two diving support vessels, all of which have dynamic position DP2 capabilities.

Boskalis already employs a range of technologies on board of its vessels, including special dashboards to enhance efficient fuel usage and the use of biofuels as an alternative to fossil fuels. Within Boskalis’ fleet of trailing suction hopper dredgers, these measures have contributed to a twenty percent reduction in the vessels’ carbon intensity since 2011.

Boskalis is committed to reducing its emissions in the near term using currently available technologies and to becoming climate neutral across its global operations by 2050.

