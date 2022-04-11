  • Home
  • 2022 April 11 18:07

    Boskalis retrofits selected offshore vessels resulting in significant emissions reductions

    Boskalis will convert numerous vessels within its Offshore Energy division into hybrid vessels through the retrofitting of Energy Storage Systems, or ‘power packs’, according to the company's release. The conversions, which entail a sizable capital investment, will reduce the vessels’ fuel consumption and associated carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions by an average of up to twenty percent. The systems also provide a power supply and energy storage facility while the vessels are docked and contribute to quieter and more efficient operations offshore.

    The modifications, which will be completed over the next two years, will be carried out on the versatile crane vessels Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2, two construction support vessels and two diving support vessels, all of which have dynamic position DP2 capabilities.

    Boskalis already employs a range of technologies on board of its vessels, including special dashboards to enhance efficient fuel usage and the use of biofuels as an alternative to fossil fuels. Within Boskalis’ fleet of trailing suction hopper dredgers, these measures have contributed to a twenty percent reduction in the vessels’ carbon intensity since 2011.

    Boskalis is committed to reducing its emissions in the near term using currently available technologies and to becoming climate neutral across its global operations by 2050.

    Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of over 600 vessels and floating equipment and more than 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

