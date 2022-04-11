2022 April 11 17:31

CMA CGM bans plastic waste on its ships

The CMA CGM Group announced its decision to no longer carry plastic waste on our ships as of June 1st, 2022. This landmark decision in the shipping industry will help protect the oceans and biodiversity, according to the company's release.

No plastic waste will be loaded onboard CMA CGM Group’s vessels as from April 15th, 2022. Plastic waste is identified under HS code category 3915.

To ensure effectiveness of this measure, CMA CGM set up ban on HS code for commodities concerned in its booking system.