2022 April 11 17:14

KR signs MOU with DSME to collaborate on MASS technology

The Korean Register (KR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) to jointly research the development of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) technology.

MASS are the next generation of high-value ships that can act autonomously when working with artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and sensors to replace human interactions. The agreement will see the two companies working together to develop autonomous operational technology to ensure the safety of the next generation of maritime transport. DSME is developing a large autonomous merchant ship that is due to be launched in 2025.

As part of its development DSME has built a ship called DAN-V to test the technology it has created based on the smart ship solution DS4. The company also plans to conduct a step-by-step demonstration of DAN-V through operational tests at sea, including equipment interwork and remote adjustment. KR will apply its rules, cyber-security certification and risk-based approval to certify DAN-V based on its digital operating data, in accordance with KR’s ‘Guidance for Autonomous Ships’ that was enacted in 2019.

The Korean Register (KR) was established in 1960 with the purpose of promoting safety of life, property and the protection of the marine environment. KR currently classes an international fleet of 3,055 vessels totaling 77 million GT. It is headquartered in Busan, South Korea with a network of 66 offices around the world. KR is authorized to perform statutory and certification services in 81 countries around the world.